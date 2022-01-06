 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Boiled chicken with vegetables, low calorie, healthy food

A

By Alex Milan

  • Stock footage ID: 1084920571
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4215.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.9 MB

Related stock videos

Taking broth with ladle from the saucepan.
hd00:10Taking broth with ladle from the saucepan.
Closeup of batter fried chicken nuggets meat are being cooked deep fried in a hot boiling oil pan in restaurant kitchen. It’s a delicious American fast food with high fat.
hd00:13Closeup of batter fried chicken nuggets meat are being cooked deep fried in a hot boiling oil pan in restaurant kitchen. It’s a delicious American fast food with high fat.
white eggs boil in water
hd01:00white eggs boil in water
Cooking fried breaded chicken. Close up of Frying chicken nuggets in the fryer in hot oil
hd00:10Cooking fried breaded chicken. Close up of Frying chicken nuggets in the fryer in hot oil
Chicken breast with spices fried in a cast iron skillet. Boiling oil and turns.
hd00:29Chicken breast with spices fried in a cast iron skillet. Boiling oil and turns.
Dishes are served in the restaurant. Pours crispy fried chicken breaded with creamy mushroom sauce
hd00:07Dishes are served in the restaurant. Pours crispy fried chicken breaded with creamy mushroom sauce
pour water into the pan with the chicken to make the broth
4k00:20pour water into the pan with the chicken to make the broth
Teriyaki chicken and rice with seasoning on top. Close up shot.
hd00:10Teriyaki chicken and rice with seasoning on top. Close up shot.

Related video keywords