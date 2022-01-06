0
Stock video
Skiers and snowboarders at Ski Resort skiing on snow slopes with ski lift at weekend. Drone flying over snowy Slope with Skiers and Snowboarders at Ski Resort on a frosty winter day: drone view.
C
By Che Media
- Stock footage ID: 1084920562
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|126.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20TRACKING SLOW MOTION: Young adult happy skier doing fast turns on a fresh winter morning groomed piste at European ski resort in the Alps during cloudless day. Sun flare shinning in the camera.
4k00:14SLOW MOTION CLOSEUP: Freestyle skier jumping big kicker and flying over the sun in snowy mountains
4k00:23SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Young adult recreational skier enjoys idyllic perfect weather in cold winter. Skiing alone on perfectly groomed ski piste at ski resort. Located at the top of the mountain
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:07SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Snowboarder jumping big air kicker, spraying snowflakes and flying over sun on perfect winter day. Snowboard jump in snow park. Sunbeams shining past jumping boarder in mountains
4k00:15SLOW MOTION TIME REMAP, CLOSE UP, LENS FLARE: Bright winter sun shines on male snowboarder doing a pro spinning grab. Extreme man jumps off kicker and does a cool trick while riding in ski resort.
4k00:22SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Extreme snowboarder carving downhill and spraying snow into camera. Smiling active man snowboarding on groomed ski slope in mountain resort. Cheerful snowboarder turning