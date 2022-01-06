0
Stock video
Astronaut in outer space on the surface of the moon. Planting South Africa, South-African flag.
S
By Surrender
- Stock footage ID: 1084920550
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Beautiful space view of the moon orbiting the earth. Ultra realistic 3D animation in 4K 30fps.
hd00:12Digital Globe Network Zoom Out. a digital earth zooms out and spins with dots connecting and circling the globe. Networking and future
4k00:29Digital Plexus background. Business technology or medical blue background. From a tangle of lines, points, and triangles. Concept of engineering, digital and scientific ways to visualize data.
4k00:11Family colonists immigrants to Mars, a man, a woman and a child admire the Martian landscape, the city and the spaceship. Exploring mission to mars. Elements of this video furnished by NASA.
Related video keywords
abstractsapolloastronomyatmospherebackgroundcosmonautcosmosearthevaextravehicular activityflaggalaxygravityhelmethorizonhumanisskosmoslandinglumamoonmoon landingmoon landingsorbitouter spaceplanetrangersciencescientificskysouth africasouth africansouth african flagspacespace landingspacecraftspacemanspaceshipspacesuitspacewalkstarsstratospheresurfacetechnologyuniverseviewworld