0
Stock video
Closeup of trunk carefully smelling, inspecting dry grass to eat
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084920544
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|133.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|48.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:49forest fire, wildfire, burning grass and bushes close up. Red and orange color, wild fire at night. summer fires 2020. Air pollution caused by wildfires. Natural disaster. Environment, ecology, earth.
4k00:22Fire in the Forest. Burning Dry Grass, Trees and Reeds. Air pollution caused by wildfires. Natural disaster. Flames and smoke clouds at epicenter of fire. Charred tree trunks. Wild fire. Slow Motion.
4k00:23Pregnant mom elephant posing in front of the camera, like a model. Slowly turns and begins to eat grass. Against the background of dry field. African safari. Shot on a telephoto lens.
4k00:29Insect macro Black Beetle Trypocopris vernalis from family Geotrupidae moves through the stalk of dry grass in the forest
4k00:20Insect macro Black Beetle Trypocopris vernalis from family Geotrupidae moves through the stalk of dry grass in the forest