 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Domestic white cat sitting in the lap of her owner while watching the screen of the computer. Owner working from home. Winter holidays season.

C

By Canon Projects

  • Stock footage ID: 1084920523
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV130.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.5 MB

Related stock videos

kid and a cat
4k00:05kid and a cat
businesswoman holding a cat in her arms
hd00:15businesswoman holding a cat in her arms
Two happy girls care black cat on snow at winter day
hd00:06Two happy girls care black cat on snow at winter day
Beautiful young woman holding big Maine Coon cat in slowmotion sitting by the window. 1920x1080
hd00:55Beautiful young woman holding big Maine Coon cat in slowmotion sitting by the window. 1920x1080
Gray cat looking in the mirror MS
hd00:09 Gray cat looking in the mirror MS
4k video of beautiful girl playing with litten under Christmas tree at living room
4k00:114k video of beautiful girl playing with litten under Christmas tree at living room
Grey British Home Cat Shivers in Hands of man on Street in Winter. Walking with cat in winter in frosty weather. Man warms trembling pet with brown eyes and long mustache. Zoom. Close-up. Slow-motion.
hd00:09Grey British Home Cat Shivers in Hands of man on Street in Winter. Walking with cat in winter in frosty weather. Man warms trembling pet with brown eyes and long mustache. Zoom. Close-up. Slow-motion.
a white black cat sleeping on a bank in a public park while people moving around in winter time
4k00:31a white black cat sleeping on a bank in a public park while people moving around in winter time
Same model in other videos
Domestic white cat being petted by her male owner while sleeping on the white couch near a lighted candle. Christmas decoratice background.
4k00:10Domestic white cat being petted by her male owner while sleeping on the white couch near a lighted candle. Christmas decoratice background.

Related video keywords