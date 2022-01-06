0
Stock video
The man plays cleric music. On his head is a straw hat. Checkered shirt. Country style. Musician. Rock music. Portrait of a 40-year-old man.
E
- Stock footage ID: 1084920460
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|65.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Concert rock band performing on stage with singer performer, guitar, drummer. Music video punk, heavy metal or rock group. Slow motion instrument playing band of men.
4k00:26Stylish group of young men musician or rock band playing on bass, lead guitar and singing with crazy emotions and movements . Shot on RED HELIUM Cinema Camera.
4k00:09Drummer plays drums kit. Drummer hand silhouette with drumstick. Close up of drummer hand playing drum plate on rock concert. Rock band performing on stage. Close up of drum plate
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:22Cinematic shot of young professional smiling energetic band singers wearing headphones are performing together a new song with a microphone while recording it in a music studio with manager.
4k00:23Cinematic close up shot of young professional african male singer is performing a new song with a microphone while recording it in a music studio with manager.
4k00:22Cinematic close up shot of young professional african male singer is performing a new song with a microphone while recording it in a music studio with manager.
Related video keywords
acousticadultartbackgroundbeardcaucasianchordclassiccloseupconcertdancingentertainmentfunguitarguitaristguyhandhandsomehathobbyhomehouseindoorsinstrumentleisurelifestylemalemanmelodymenmodernmusicmusicalmusicianoutdoorpartypeopleperformanceperformerpersonplayprofessionalrocksolosongsoundstagestringstrings