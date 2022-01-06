 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A monk is doing an annual religious ritual in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

N

By Natthapon inhom

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919941
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP421.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Floating lanterns in Yee Peng Festival, Loy Krathong celebration in Chiangmai, Thailand. Wide angle view.
hd00:30Floating lanterns in Yee Peng Festival, Loy Krathong celebration in Chiangmai, Thailand. Wide angle view.
Dark monk mummy sits in ruins on snow. 2D animation in horror fantasy genre. Mystical place and ghost. Dead man in mountains. Spooky zombie apocalypse. Nuclear winter. Scary animated short HD film.
hd00:05Dark monk mummy sits in ruins on snow. 2D animation in horror fantasy genre. Mystical place and ghost. Dead man in mountains. Spooky zombie apocalypse. Nuclear winter. Scary animated short HD film.
Human energy body, aura, chakra in meditation
hd00:12Human energy body, aura, chakra in meditation
Portrait of sadhu, or holy man in the Pashupatinath temple complex in Kathmandu, Nepal.
hd00:16Portrait of sadhu, or holy man in the Pashupatinath temple complex in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Human aura, chakra, enlightenment of mind in meditation
hd00:17Human aura, chakra, enlightenment of mind in meditation
In buddhist monastery (stupa Boudhanath in Kathmandu, Nepal)
hd00:14In buddhist monastery (stupa Boudhanath in Kathmandu, Nepal)
compilation of hyperlapse / timelapse clips of famous sightseeing spots in Nepal
4k00:05compilation of hyperlapse / timelapse clips of famous sightseeing spots in Nepal
Floating lanterns in Yee Peng Festival, Loy Krathong celebration in Chiangmai, Thailand.
hd00:30Floating lanterns in Yee Peng Festival, Loy Krathong celebration in Chiangmai, Thailand.

Related video keywords