0
Stock video
A monk is doing an annual religious ritual in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
N
- Stock footage ID: 1084919941
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|21.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:30Floating lanterns in Yee Peng Festival, Loy Krathong celebration in Chiangmai, Thailand. Wide angle view.
hd00:05Dark monk mummy sits in ruins on snow. 2D animation in horror fantasy genre. Mystical place and ghost. Dead man in mountains. Spooky zombie apocalypse. Nuclear winter. Scary animated short HD film.
Related video keywords
adultasiaasianasian manbackgroundbeautifulbeautybodybuddhabuddhismbuddhistcalmcareculturefaithfemaleforesthandhealthhealthylandscapelifestylemalemanmassagemonknatureorangeoutdoorpeoplepersonrelaxrelaxationreligionsittingskyspiritualsunrisesunsetthaithailandtherapytourismtraditionaltravelwatwomanworshipyellowyoung