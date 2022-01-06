 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Kudu bull chews while wind blows the trees in background

S

By South Africa Stock Video

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919935
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV141.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.7 MB

Related stock videos

Big male kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) in natural habitat, South Africa
hd00:18Big male kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) in natural habitat, South Africa
Very crowded waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia
hd00:21Very crowded waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia
Very crowded waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia
hd00:07Very crowded waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia
Very crowded waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia
4k00:06Very crowded waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia
Very crowded waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia
4k00:10Very crowded waterhole in Etosha National Park, Namibia
Two male bull Greater Kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) feed, wrestle & fight using their antlers (Chobe National Park, Botswana, Africa). One of the largest antelopes, these males jostle for territory.
hd00:35Two male bull Greater Kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) feed, wrestle & fight using their antlers (Chobe National Park, Botswana, Africa). One of the largest antelopes, these males jostle for territory.
A giant male greater kudu.
hd00:09A giant male greater kudu.
Huge male Kudu bull walks through long grass
4k00:10Huge male Kudu bull walks through long grass

Related video keywords