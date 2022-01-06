0
Stock video
Closeup of Kudu chewing details of long horns
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084919932
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|195.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|48.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Kudu antelope jumps. Two variations: with horns (male) and without horns (female). Isolated cyclic animation. Can also use as a silhouette.
4k00:18Grazing Kudu Antelope.Two variations with and without horns. Alpha channel included.Cyclic animation with the horizontal movement 2090 pixels for 4K (1045 for HD).You can also be used as a silhouette.
hd00:10A big male kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) with wind rippling its mane, Kalahari desert, South Africa