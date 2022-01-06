 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Closeup of Kudu chewing details of long horns

S

By South Africa Stock Video

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919932
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV195.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV48.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.6 MB

Related stock videos

Kudu grazing in the winter bush veld
hd00:14Kudu grazing in the winter bush veld
Kudu antelope jumps. Two variations: with horns (male) and without horns (female). Isolated cyclic animation. Can also use as a silhouette.
4k00:10Kudu antelope jumps. Two variations: with horns (male) and without horns (female). Isolated cyclic animation. Can also use as a silhouette.
Big male kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) in natural habitat, South Africa
hd00:18Big male kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) in natural habitat, South Africa
Grazing Kudu Antelope.Two variations with and without horns. Alpha channel included.Cyclic animation with the horizontal movement 2090 pixels for 4K (1045 for HD).You can also be used as a silhouette.
4k00:18Grazing Kudu Antelope.Two variations with and without horns. Alpha channel included.Cyclic animation with the horizontal movement 2090 pixels for 4K (1045 for HD).You can also be used as a silhouette.
A big male kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) with wind rippling its mane, Kalahari desert, South Africa
hd00:10A big male kudu antelope (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) with wind rippling its mane, Kalahari desert, South Africa
Group of kudu antelopes (Tragelaphus strepsiceros), Kalahari desert, South Africa
hd00:15Group of kudu antelopes (Tragelaphus strepsiceros), Kalahari desert, South Africa
Group of kudu antelopes (Tragelaphus strepsiceros), Kalahari desert, South Africa
hd00:16Group of kudu antelopes (Tragelaphus strepsiceros), Kalahari desert, South Africa
drinking male of Kudu antelope, Bwabwata national Park, Caprivi Namibia. Wildlife safari Africa
4k00:36drinking male of Kudu antelope, Bwabwata national Park, Caprivi Namibia. Wildlife safari Africa

Related video keywords