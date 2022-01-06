0
Stock video
Beige hat sways on white wooden swing tied with ropes against a background of green grass.
v
By videogrik
- Stock footage ID: 1084919779
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|47.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related video keywords
abandonedbasketbeautybeigecalmcomfortcountrycozydaydesignecologyenjoymentenvironmentexpectationfreedomgardengrassgreenhatholidayjoylandscapelawnleisurelifelifestylelossnaturenobodyoutdooroutsideparkplaygroundplayingrelaxrelaxationroperuralslow motionsummersummertimeswaysswingswingingtranquiltraveltreevacationwickerwooden