0
Stock video
Lioness walks briskly left to right across sandy area as camera follows
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084919707
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|43.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
