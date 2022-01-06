0
Stock video
The man hits the guitar with his hands. On his head is a straw hat. Checkered shirt. Country style. Musician. Rock music. Portrait of a 40-year-old man.
E
- Stock footage ID: 1084919602
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|54.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Alien rock party on space ship. Concert. Guitar, bass and drum play. Earth background. Alien funny concept. Realistic 4K animation.
4k00:11Alien rock party on space ship. Concert. Guitar, bass and drum play. Earth background. Alien funny concept. Realistic 4K animation.
Same model in other videos
4k00:13The man plays calm music. On his head is a straw hat. Checkered shirt. Country style. Musician. Rock music. Portrait of a 40-year-old man.
4k00:07The man is sitting in the room. There is a hat on the head. Leaned against the guitar. Checkered shirt. Country style. Musician. Rock music. Portrait of a 40 year old man.
4k00:11A man in a straw hat and a plaid shirt. Holds a classical guitar. Plays music quickly and emotionally. Country style. Rock musician. Farmer indoors. Author's song. Sits against the wall. Light backgro
4k00:09A man in a plaid shirt knocks on a guitar. He has a beard on his face. With a straw hat on his head. Country style. Rock musician. Farmer indoors.
4k00:16A man in a plaid shirt plays the guitar. There is a beard on his face. Country style. Rock musician. Farmer indoors.
4k00:13A man in a straw hat and a plaid shirt. Holds a classical guitar. Plays music quickly and emotionally. Country style. Rock musician. Farmer indoors. Author's song. Sits against the wall. Light backgro
4k00:13A man in a plaid shirt knocks on a guitar. He has a beard on his face. With a straw hat on his head. Country style. Rock musician. Farmer indoors.
Related video keywords
acousticadultartbackgroundbeardcaucasianchordclassiccloseupconcertdancingentertainmentfunguitarguitaristguyhandhandsomehathobbyhomehouseindoorsinstrumentleisurelifestylemalemanmelodymenmodernmusicmusicalmusicianoutdoorpartypeopleperformanceperformerpersonplayprofessionalrocksolosongsoundstagestringstringsstudio