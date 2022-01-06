0
Stock video
Sport woman in blue pink sportswear does yoga stretching exercising using rubber band on roof of house. Fit girl making workout cardio training outdoors. Fitness, aerobic, weight loss, fat burning
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084919512
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|477.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11African american woman in sportswear doing workout burning fat calories training strength practicing effort domestic fitness females aerobics sport fit at home slow motion
4k00:09Top View of Professional Female Bodybuilder Doing Bicycle Crunches while Lying on the Yoga Mat in the Hardcore Gym. Muscular and Athletic Beautiful Woman Muscle, Power and Cardio Workout. Zoom Out
4k00:14Closeup athletic feet running on treadmill in fitness gym. Back view of black shoes having workout on treadmill. Low view sneakers training in sport club.
4k00:09Woman running on running machine at home.Full length profile shot of a fit woman jogging on a treadmill in the kitchen.
4k00:06Male and Female Couple Exercising on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Muscular Athletes Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Luxury Fitness Club. Back View Slow Motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:10Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding on house rooftop. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike outdoors
4k00:28Class group of young adult women starting exercising on stationary cycle machine bike in gym. Modern sport activity, workout, healthy lifestyle. Athletic young girls spin bike, making tricks indoors
4k00:27Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding in gym with smoke. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoors
4k00:22Group of athletic young girls training on spin stationary bike riding in gym. Fit women performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoor
4k00:11Caucasian woman coach training on stationary spin bike, makes twine on house roof. Athletic girl performing aerobic exercises on cycle bike. Weight Loss Cardio Healthy Lifestyle. Modern sport outdoors
4k00:37Woman coach engaged spin on stationary bike with group of people in gym. Athletic girls performing aerobic riding training cycle exercises. Weight Loss Healthy Cardio. Modern active sport indoor
4k00:27Group of athletic young girls training on spin stationary bike riding in gym. Fit women performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoor
Related video keywords
activeaerobicsathletebandbodybuildingburncaucasianconcentrationcopy spaceelasticexerciseexercisingfatfemalefitfitnessflexiblegirlgymgymnasticshobbyinstructorlifestylemorningmuscleoutdoorsoutfitpersonphysical activitypilatespracticeresistanceroperubbershowingsportsportivesportswearsportystrengthstretchstretchingtrainingweight losswellnesswomanworkingworkoutyogayoung adult