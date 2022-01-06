 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Group of athletic young girls training on spin stationary bike riding in gym. Fit women performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoor

A

By Andrii Iemelianenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919488
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV715.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

Muscular woman in a red top working out in the gym lifting weights
hd00:14Muscular woman in a red top working out in the gym lifting weights
Male and Female Couple Exercising on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Muscular Athletes Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Luxury Fitness Club. Back View Slow Motion
4k00:06Male and Female Couple Exercising on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Muscular Athletes Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Luxury Fitness Club. Back View Slow Motion
Group Young beautiful woman asian running on a treadmill at gym. Fitness and healthy lifestyle concept. Side view of girl in sportswear jogging exercise. Slow motion
4k00:16Group Young beautiful woman asian running on a treadmill at gym. Fitness and healthy lifestyle concept. Side view of girl in sportswear jogging exercise. Slow motion
Athletic People Running on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Athletic and Muscular Women and Men Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout. Back View Elevating Camera
4k00:11Athletic People Running on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Athletic and Muscular Women and Men Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout. Back View Elevating Camera
Group of runners running in park wearing wearable technology connected devices
4k00:29Group of runners running in park wearing wearable technology connected devices
Active friends playing beach volleyball at sunset, cinematic slow motion golden light
4k00:19Active friends playing beach volleyball at sunset, cinematic slow motion golden light
Multi-ethnic group of friends jumping onto wooden boxes in a crossfit training
4k00:14Multi-ethnic group of friends jumping onto wooden boxes in a crossfit training
Group of runners running in park wearing wearable technology connected devices
4k00:08Group of runners running in park wearing wearable technology connected devices

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding on house rooftop. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike outdoors
4k00:22Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding on house rooftop. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike outdoors
Class group of young adult women starting exercising on stationary cycle machine bike in gym. Modern sport activity, workout, healthy lifestyle. Athletic young girls spin bike, making tricks indoors
4k00:28Class group of young adult women starting exercising on stationary cycle machine bike in gym. Modern sport activity, workout, healthy lifestyle. Athletic young girls spin bike, making tricks indoors
Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding in gym with smoke. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoors
4k00:27Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding in gym with smoke. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoors
Sport woman in blue pink sportswear does yoga stretching exercising using rubber band on roof of house. Fit girl making workout cardio training outdoors. Fitness, aerobic, weight loss, fat burning
4k00:16Sport woman in blue pink sportswear does yoga stretching exercising using rubber band on roof of house. Fit girl making workout cardio training outdoors. Fitness, aerobic, weight loss, fat burning
Caucasian woman coach training on stationary spin bike, makes twine on house roof. Athletic girl performing aerobic exercises on cycle bike. Weight Loss Cardio Healthy Lifestyle. Modern sport outdoors
4k00:11Caucasian woman coach training on stationary spin bike, makes twine on house roof. Athletic girl performing aerobic exercises on cycle bike. Weight Loss Cardio Healthy Lifestyle. Modern sport outdoors
Woman coach engaged spin on stationary bike with group of people in gym. Athletic girls performing aerobic riding training cycle exercises. Weight Loss Healthy Cardio. Modern active sport indoor
4k00:37Woman coach engaged spin on stationary bike with group of people in gym. Athletic girls performing aerobic riding training cycle exercises. Weight Loss Healthy Cardio. Modern active sport indoor
Group of athletic young girls training on spin stationary bike riding in gym. Fit women performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoor
4k00:27Group of athletic young girls training on spin stationary bike riding in gym. Fit women performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoor
Athletic girl make acrobatic trick on bike. Caucasian woman exercising on stationary cycle machine bike on house rooftop gym. Modern sport recreational activity, workout, healthy lifestyle concept
4k00:16Athletic girl make acrobatic trick on bike. Caucasian woman exercising on stationary cycle machine bike on house rooftop gym. Modern sport recreational activity, workout, healthy lifestyle concept

Related video keywords