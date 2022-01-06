0
Stock video
Group of athletic young girls training on spin stationary bike riding in gym. Fit women performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoor
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084919488
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|715.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Male and Female Couple Exercising on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Muscular Athletes Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Luxury Fitness Club. Back View Slow Motion
4k00:16Group Young beautiful woman asian running on a treadmill at gym. Fitness and healthy lifestyle concept. Side view of girl in sportswear jogging exercise. Slow motion
4k00:11Athletic People Running on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Athletic and Muscular Women and Men Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout. Back View Elevating Camera
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:22Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding on house rooftop. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike outdoors
4k00:28Class group of young adult women starting exercising on stationary cycle machine bike in gym. Modern sport activity, workout, healthy lifestyle. Athletic young girls spin bike, making tricks indoors
4k00:27Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding in gym with smoke. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoors
4k00:16Sport woman in blue pink sportswear does yoga stretching exercising using rubber band on roof of house. Fit girl making workout cardio training outdoors. Fitness, aerobic, weight loss, fat burning
4k00:11Caucasian woman coach training on stationary spin bike, makes twine on house roof. Athletic girl performing aerobic exercises on cycle bike. Weight Loss Cardio Healthy Lifestyle. Modern sport outdoors
4k00:37Woman coach engaged spin on stationary bike with group of people in gym. Athletic girls performing aerobic riding training cycle exercises. Weight Loss Healthy Cardio. Modern active sport indoor
4k00:27Group of athletic young girls training on spin stationary bike riding in gym. Fit women performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoor
Related video keywords
aerobicsathleteathleticbicyclebikebody buildingbuttockscardiocaucasiancoachconfidencecycleeffortenduranceequipmentexerciseexercise bikefemalefitnessfriendsgirlsgroupgymgymnastichorizontalindoorsinspirationinstructorjumplegmotivationmusclemuscularpedalperformancephysical activityportraitpracticesportsportswearsportswomansportystationarytogethertrainertrainingtricktrickywomanworkout