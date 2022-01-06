 
Athletic girl training on spin stationary bike riding in gym with smoke. Fit woman performs aerobic endurance training workout cardio routine on the simulators, cycle training on exercise bike indoors

By Andrii Iemelianenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919476
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1,018 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

