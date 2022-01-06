0
Stock video
Groom, young adult man in summer park with a wedding flower bouquet. Goes down the alley near old castle. He goes to his beloved bride first meeting. Wedding day. Businessman. Slow motion footage
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084919470
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|79 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:14Young family together in their beatiful garden playing and having fun on the house background during sunset.
4k00:12Granddaughter, a nurse, caring for the elderly, a girl (woman) and grandfather, do selfie, happy, smiles, in the park. Concept boarding house, sanatorium, house for the elderly, help for the elderly
4k00:12Granddaughter, nurse, caring for the elderly, girl (woman) hugging grandfather, smiling, happy, walking in the park. Concept: boarding house, sanatorium, a house for the elderly, help for the elderly.
4k00:21Happy young asian family with baby in park. Father and Mother holding their baby son at park. Asian family having quality time together. People with Family concept.
hd00:10A beautiful married couple walking down the park and holding their hands. Golden glittering confetti is spinning on the ground. Wedding dress. Green trees and a building on the background.
hd00:06Portrait of young parents running, with their child on a sled in the winter park. Family in winter scene holding hands and smiling.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
hd00:09Newlyweds portrait. Lovely Caucasian bride, groom walking near old castle. Embracing, hugging, kissing. Happy wedding couple family. Man woman in love. Bride in wedding dress. Bridegroom in jacket
hd00:12Newlyweds portrait. Lovely Caucasian bride, groom walking near old castle. Embracing, hugging, kissing. Happy wedding couple family. Man woman in love. Bride in wedding dress. Bridegroom in jacket
hd00:15Barber cutting beard using electric trimmer, barber makes haircut for groom customer at the barber shop, man's haircut and shaving at hairdresser, barber shop and shaving salon. Indoors slow motion
hd00:12Barber cutting beard using electric trimmer, barber makes haircut for groom customer at the barber shop, man's haircut and shaving at hairdresser, barber shop and shaving salon. Indoors slow motion
hd00:18Groom adjusting, wearing black bow tie indoors at barber shop. Preparing to go to the bride. Wedding day. Successful businessman bridegroom in white shirt. Close-up portrait shot. Slow motion footage
hd00:11Handsome stylish groom wearing black jacket indoors at barber shop. White shirt with black bow tie. Wedding morning. Young successful guy businessman. Wristwatch clock on man arm. Slow motion footage
hd00:09Barber spray perfume from bottle on customer hair, barber makes haircut for groom at the barber shop, man's haircut and shaving at the hairdresser, barber shop and shaving salon. Indoors slow motion
Related video keywords
adultaloneambitionbackgroundbeautifulbouquetbridebridegroombushesbusinessmancastlecaucasian ethnicitycelebrationceremonyconceptcoupledaydesigneventfashionflowergroomhandshappinesshappy familyhusbandjoylovemalemanmarriagemarriedmenmotionnewlywedoutdoorsparkrelationshipromanceromanticslow motionsuittendertogethernesswalkweddingwhitewifewomanyoung adult