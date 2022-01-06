 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial drone video of city Lviv, Ukraine. Flight above roofs and streets. Panorama of ancient popular central part of old European town Lvov, Ukraine. Rynok Square, Central Hall, Ratusha. 4k footage

A

By Andrii Iemelianenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919455
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4355.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.1 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial time lapse in motion or hyperlapse over Echo Park of downtown Los Angeles, California skyline and skyscrapers from above on a sunny day during golden hour before sunset.
4k00:08Aerial time lapse in motion or hyperlapse over Echo Park of downtown Los Angeles, California skyline and skyscrapers from above on a sunny day during golden hour before sunset.
Modern La Defense parisian business district "French Manhattan", drone aerial view
4k00:33Modern La Defense parisian business district "French Manhattan", drone aerial view
Fall Colors in Chicago - Aerial Shot
4k00:10Fall Colors in Chicago - Aerial Shot
Hyperlapse drone lapse of Sydney city skyline during sunrise.
4k00:07Hyperlapse drone lapse of Sydney city skyline during sunrise.
Hedge maze in city park. Labyrinth in the bushes. Beautiful summer in town, green trees. Woman is walking through a maze.
4k00:11Hedge maze in city park. Labyrinth in the bushes. Beautiful summer in town, green trees. Woman is walking through a maze.
Aerial view of residential houses at summer. Establishing shot of American neighborhood, suburb, house. Real estate, drone shots, sunrise, sunlight, from above
4k00:19Aerial view of residential houses at summer. Establishing shot of American neighborhood, suburb, house. Real estate, drone shots, sunrise, sunlight, from above
4K Aerial shot through buildings in Miami Downtown
4k00:204K Aerial shot through buildings in Miami Downtown

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
4k00:18Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
Aerial Birds Eye Overhead Top Down View perspective of New York City Skyscrapers street, Urban Canyon road in Manhattan with busy car traffic and City lights at Night
4k00:22Aerial Birds Eye Overhead Top Down View perspective of New York City Skyscrapers street, Urban Canyon road in Manhattan with busy car traffic and City lights at Night
Wide Establishing Aerial Sunset or Sunrise Shot of Berlin, Germany Skyline with Red Sky
4k00:27Wide Establishing Aerial Sunset or Sunrise Shot of Berlin, Germany Skyline with Red Sky

Related video keywords