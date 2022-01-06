0
Stock video
Businessman buttoning shirt near window in the morning. Stylish man groom straightens his white shirt preparing to go out. Guy get ready before date or meeting with bride fashion style weight fit
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084919419
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|60.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Stylish Businessman Legs Leisure Walking Up On Stairs On Vacation Holiday In Summer Day. Man Feet Wearing Pants And Shoes Walking Up Stair. Stylish Businessman Resting Walks Up On Steps On City Street
hd00:16Man dressing close-up. Male hands button white shirt collar. No face positive bearded man puts on clothes and checks his look wear for going to work in the morning smiling happy
4k00:10A young handsome man on the bridge near beautiful beach. Rich and successful male model wearing denim shirt
hd00:07Close-up of the groom putting on his jacket before the wedding ceremony. Unrecognizable person. Slow motion.
hd00:10Young Handsome Groom Preparing for a Wedding Ceremony and Looking in the Mirror. Slow Motion. Happy Marriage and Wedding Day Concept
hd00:20A man stands in front of a bright window and puts on a vest. Cool silhouette. Beautiful light.
Same model in other videos
hd00:12Newlyweds. Lovely caucasian bride and groom walking in park. Embracing, hugging, kissing. Happy wedding couple family. Man and woman in love. Bride in gorgeous wedding dress. Bridegroom in jacket
hd00:29Newlyweds. Happy lovely bride meeting groom with bouquet in park. First meeting. Happy wedding couple family. Romantic love of man and woman. Bride in wedding dress. Bridegroom in jacket. Slow motion
hd00:10Businessman buttoning shirt near window in the morning. Stylish man groom straightens his white shirt preparing to go out. Guy get ready before date or meeting with bride fashion style weight fit
hd00:13Groom adjusting, wearing black bow tie in hotel room near window. Preparing to go to bride. Wedding day. Successful businessman bridegroom in white shirt. Close-up shot. Slow motion footage, indoors
4k00:27Newlyweds. Happy lovely bride meeting groom with bouquet in park. First meeting. Happy wedding couple family. Romantic love of man and woman. Bride in wedding dress. Bridegroom in jacket. Slow motion
hd00:16Groom splits the perfume or deodorant on hisself. Wedding day. Slow motion. Well dressed young adult handsome businessman using perfume from a bottle on his neck in dark room background. Backlit
hd00:22Handsome stylish groom man wearing white jacket at home in living room near window. White shirt with black tie. Wedding morning. Young adult guy businessman. Slow motion, close-up, indoors portrait
Related video keywords
attirebossbridegroombusinessbusinessmanbuttonbuttonsclassclothesconfidenceconfidentcostumedressingeleganceelegantestablishmentexpensivefashionfingersfitformalgentlemangroomhandhandsomehusbandindoorsjacketleaderleadershiplifestyleluxurymalemanmanagermarriagemasculinemasculinitypersonrichshirtsizestylestylishsuccesssuccessfulsuittuxedowearwedding