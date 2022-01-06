0
Stock video
Light Leaks 4K Footage for different events and projects. Drop it over your current footage, composite using Add or Screen blend modes. Optical glow lens flare bokeh transition overlays background
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084919410
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|96.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Multicolored light leaks 4k footage on black background. Lens studio flare leak burst overlays. Natural lighting lamp rays bokeh effect. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions
4k00:204k animation of dynamic flash light leaks turning optical lens flares transition shiny animation. symmetrical explosion flash lights. natural lighting lamp rays effect dynamic colorful bright
4k00:154K Light Leaks Footage for different events and projects!!! Drop it over your current footage & composite using Add or Screen blend modes. (Any Software)
4k00:14Spectral iridescent blurred neon, purple, blue, pink rays, light leaks, reflections, glare, bright colors. Visual Psychedelic abstract art
4k00:10Retro neon purple dark blue pink teal colors. Blur in motion. Optical Crystal Prism Flare Beams. Abstract light animation. Rainbow light flares background or overlay
4k00:204K Incredible xmas tree. Gold bokeh particles. Light flare star. Bright spotlight rays. Isolated on black. Merry Christmas concept. New year 2021. 3840x2160p. Seamless loop
Related video keywords
4k resolutionabstractart yellowbackdropbackgroundblack backgroundblurblurredblurrybokehbrightcelebrationchristmascolorfuldarkdigitaleffectfilm decorationfootageglitterglowglowinggradientgraingraphicleakleakslightlight leaklight leaksmagicoldoverlaypatternrainbowrainbow leakrayretroshineshinysoftsparklespotlightsunbeamtexturetransitiontransition leakvintagewallpaperxmas