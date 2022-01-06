 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Groom buttoning green jacket with hands. Stylish man in suit fastens buttons and straightens his jacket preparing to go out. Businessman getting ready before date or meeting fashion style weight fit

A

By Andrii Iemelianenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919407
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP468.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Buttoning a jacket. Stylish man in a suit fastening buttons on his jacket preparing to go out. Close up
hd00:10Buttoning a jacket. Stylish man in a suit fastening buttons on his jacket preparing to go out. Close up
Stylish man in a fashion suit costume preparing to go out at a reception or wedding. Close-up shot.
hd00:05Stylish man in a fashion suit costume preparing to go out at a reception or wedding. Close-up shot.
Young man in white shirt and suit tying a tie on a white background. Close-up.
hd00:15Young man in white shirt and suit tying a tie on a white background. Close-up.
Portrait of afro american confident business man stylish ethnic guy groom preparing for wedding meeting in office wears expensive eligant black suit and blue shirt button up collar looking at camera
4k00:19Portrait of afro american confident business man stylish ethnic guy groom preparing for wedding meeting in office wears expensive eligant black suit and blue shirt button up collar looking at camera
Stylish man in a fashion suit costume preparing to go out at a reception or wedding. Close-up shot.
hd00:05Stylish man in a fashion suit costume preparing to go out at a reception or wedding. Close-up shot.
Elegant business man in white shirt correcting his tie
hd00:07Elegant business man in white shirt correcting his tie
Man tying a neck tie putting on suit
hd00:14Man tying a neck tie putting on suit
Close up of serious young fiance dressing up and looking at window
hd00:09Close up of serious young fiance dressing up and looking at window

Related video keywords