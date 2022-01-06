 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The coronavirus is caged. The cage is on the euro and dollar bills. The concept of financial costs to defeat the coronavirus. The concept of monetary spending to fight the pandemic.

D

By Dina da

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919374
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Italy , Milan - Lady 70 years old with mask in quarantine at home - GOVERNMENT STATE AID MONEY COMING SOON IN SUPPORT OF POVERTY CAUSED BY EPIDEMIC - COUNTING MONEY EURO INPS
4k00:12Italy , Milan - Lady 70 years old with mask in quarantine at home - GOVERNMENT STATE AID MONEY COMING SOON IN SUPPORT OF POVERTY CAUSED BY EPIDEMIC - COUNTING MONEY EURO INPS
Dnipro, Ukraine - March 21, 2020: LED signboard with currency exchange rates for Ukrainian hryvnia. Due to threat of spread of coronavirus emergency state is declared in Dnipropetrovsk region
4k00:06Dnipro, Ukraine - March 21, 2020: LED signboard with currency exchange rates for Ukrainian hryvnia. Due to threat of spread of coronavirus emergency state is declared in Dnipropetrovsk region

Related video keywords