0
Stock video
Massive brown bear male crashing through branches of a tree in mountain forest.
W
By WildMedia
- Stock footage ID: 1084919362
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|398.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|48.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Cute carpathian grizzley sitting on cliff top in the woods. Funny animal brown bear with tongue out roariong waiting food at sunset. Amazing landscape background. Wildlife.
hd01:00Bears fighting in nature reserve of Cabarceno, Cantabria, North Spain. The natural park is home to a hundred animal species from five continents living in semi-free conditions.
hd00:11Cute Dangerous Leader of Pack, Group, Flock of Brown Bears in Wild Natura, in Forest hight in the Mountains. Amazing Nature, Powerful Flora, and Fauna. Concept of Animal`s Freedom, Home. Wildlife.
Related video keywords
animalautumnbearbigbranchbrownbrown bearcarnivorecarpathianclawscrashingcreatureeuropeanfaunaforestfurgladegoinglargemalemammalmarchingmeadowmountainsmovingnaturalnatureorangeoutdoorpredatorseasonsummersummertimetrail cameratreeunspoiledursus arctoswalkingwide anglewildwildernesswildlifewoodlandyellow