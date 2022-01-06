 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up portrait confident man in stylish suit looking at camera. Handsome businessman standing outside at city.

M

By MagicMore

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919326
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV106.4 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV10.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
4k00:14Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
Happy proud professional diverse business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait. Smiling team of diverse different generations business people looking at camera.
4k00:09Happy proud professional diverse business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait. Smiling team of diverse different generations business people looking at camera.
Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
4k00:13Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
Business man doubting and confused, thinking of an idea or worried about something
hd00:17Business man doubting and confused, thinking of an idea or worried about something
Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking. Soft Moving Focus.
4k00:18Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking. Soft Moving Focus.
Closeup portrait, appointment with office manager, job interview, hiring, isolated indoors office background. Getting that first job or excellent customer service with a smile
hd00:35Closeup portrait, appointment with office manager, job interview, hiring, isolated indoors office background. Getting that first job or excellent customer service with a smile

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait Shot of a Man and a Woman Discussing Work Looking Streight at the Camera. They are in the Brightly Lit Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Portrait Shot of a Man and a Woman Discussing Work Looking Streight at the Camera. They are in the Brightly Lit Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
4k00:12Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
Confident Young Businessman in a Perfect Tailored Suit Standing in His Modern Office Looking out of the Window on Big City with Skyscrapers. Successful Finance Manager Planning Project Strategy.
4k00:11Confident Young Businessman in a Perfect Tailored Suit Standing in His Modern Office Looking out of the Window on Big City with Skyscrapers. Successful Finance Manager Planning Project Strategy.
Same model in other videos
Smiling handsome businessman wearing spectacles having selfie video chat using smartphone outside at ciry street. Male entrepreneur in formal suit talking video call on mobile phone at downtown
4k00:25Smiling handsome businessman wearing spectacles having selfie video chat using smartphone outside at ciry street. Male entrepreneur in formal suit talking video call on mobile phone at downtown
Smiling handsome businessman with coffee in his hands sits on the steps near the office building and uses smartphone.
4k00:09Smiling handsome businessman with coffee in his hands sits on the steps near the office building and uses smartphone.
Back view red-headed businessman running through downtown to get to his office on time. Young man entrepreneur is late for meeting at work. Rear view male manager in hurry to appointment. Slow motion
4k00:12Back view red-headed businessman running through downtown to get to his office on time. Young man entrepreneur is late for meeting at work. Rear view male manager in hurry to appointment. Slow motion
Annoyed businessman in formal suit emotionally talking by mobile phone while standing outside at downtown near office buildings. Busy young employee talking with partners via cellphone
4k00:22Annoyed businessman in formal suit emotionally talking by mobile phone while standing outside at downtown near office buildings. Busy young employee talking with partners via cellphone
Two businessmen are discussing a business plan for growth of sales, looking in papers, standing outdoors near an office building. Two male colleagues have meeting on the street in business district.
4k00:24Two businessmen are discussing a business plan for growth of sales, looking in papers, standing outdoors near an office building. Two male colleagues have meeting on the street in business district.
Business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation standing outdoors near modern office building
4k00:11Business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation standing outdoors near modern office building
Close-up attractive man in business suit in good mood looking into camera and smiling in the city outdoors. Portrait of handsome male businessman standing at downtown near office building
4k00:12Close-up attractive man in business suit in good mood looking into camera and smiling in the city outdoors. Portrait of handsome male businessman standing at downtown near office building
Yes winner gesture. Amazed european businessman winner celebrating success win, surprised to camera, standing at business district. Victory concept.
4k00:17Yes winner gesture. Amazed european businessman winner celebrating success win, surprised to camera, standing at business district. Victory concept.

Related video keywords