 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation standing outdoors near modern office building

M

By MagicMore

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919323
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV161.9 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV14.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
4k00:25business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
close up business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation in office 4k footage
4k00:09close up business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation in office 4k footage
Two successful businessmen wear suits salesman banker manager handshake happy client customer investor at business meeting make bank loan insurance investment deal agreement shake hands sell services
4k00:08Two successful businessmen wear suits salesman banker manager handshake happy client customer investor at business meeting make bank loan insurance investment deal agreement shake hands sell services
Hiring, man in a suit, a businessman shaking hands with a woman colleague, a handshake in the office.
4k00:06Hiring, man in a suit, a businessman shaking hands with a woman colleague, a handshake in the office.
Satisfied caucasian boss hr negotiator talking shake hand of african american candidate partner client making deal, hiring or thanking for collaboration at diverse group business meeting negotiations
hd00:08Satisfied caucasian boss hr negotiator talking shake hand of african american candidate partner client making deal, hiring or thanking for collaboration at diverse group business meeting negotiations
Happy confident indian recruit handshaking employer getting hired at new job. Smiling young female professional manager shake hand of woman client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
4k00:10Happy confident indian recruit handshaking employer getting hired at new job. Smiling young female professional manager shake hand of woman client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
business people shaking hands african american businessman meeting female colleague in corporate office greeting with handshake welcoming client 4k
4k00:20business people shaking hands african american businessman meeting female colleague in corporate office greeting with handshake welcoming client 4k
Two business partner shake hands when meeting. In slow motion
hd00:15Two business partner shake hands when meeting. In slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Hiring, businessman in a dress shirt shaking hands with a woman colleague, a handshake in the office.
4k00:06Hiring, businessman in a dress shirt shaking hands with a woman colleague, a handshake in the office.
Hip businessman greets customers in office with a handshake. Medium shot on 8k helium RED camera.
4k00:22Hip businessman greets customers in office with a handshake. Medium shot on 8k helium RED camera.
Same model in other videos
Smiling handsome businessman wearing spectacles having selfie video chat using smartphone outside at ciry street. Male entrepreneur in formal suit talking video call on mobile phone at downtown
4k00:25Smiling handsome businessman wearing spectacles having selfie video chat using smartphone outside at ciry street. Male entrepreneur in formal suit talking video call on mobile phone at downtown
Smiling handsome businessman with coffee in his hands sits on the steps near the office building and uses smartphone.
4k00:09Smiling handsome businessman with coffee in his hands sits on the steps near the office building and uses smartphone.
Back view red-headed businessman running through downtown to get to his office on time. Young man entrepreneur is late for meeting at work. Rear view male manager in hurry to appointment. Slow motion
4k00:12Back view red-headed businessman running through downtown to get to his office on time. Young man entrepreneur is late for meeting at work. Rear view male manager in hurry to appointment. Slow motion
Annoyed businessman in formal suit emotionally talking by mobile phone while standing outside at downtown near office buildings. Busy young employee talking with partners via cellphone
4k00:22Annoyed businessman in formal suit emotionally talking by mobile phone while standing outside at downtown near office buildings. Busy young employee talking with partners via cellphone
Close up portrait confident man in stylish suit looking at camera. Handsome businessman standing outside at city.
4k00:06Close up portrait confident man in stylish suit looking at camera. Handsome businessman standing outside at city.
Two businessmen are discussing a business plan for growth of sales, looking in papers, standing outdoors near an office building. Two male colleagues have meeting on the street in business district.
4k00:24Two businessmen are discussing a business plan for growth of sales, looking in papers, standing outdoors near an office building. Two male colleagues have meeting on the street in business district.
Close-up attractive man in business suit in good mood looking into camera and smiling in the city outdoors. Portrait of handsome male businessman standing at downtown near office building
4k00:12Close-up attractive man in business suit in good mood looking into camera and smiling in the city outdoors. Portrait of handsome male businessman standing at downtown near office building
Yes winner gesture. Amazed european businessman winner celebrating success win, surprised to camera, standing at business district. Victory concept.
4k00:17Yes winner gesture. Amazed european businessman winner celebrating success win, surprised to camera, standing at business district. Victory concept.

Related video keywords