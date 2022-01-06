 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman freediver sits on the rock before freediving in the Barents Sea near the town of Teriberka in Russia. Focus on the weed on the foreground

D

By Dudarev Mikhail

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919263
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

free diver snorkeling on the surface sky clouds underwater lady woman freediver
4k00:40free diver snorkeling on the surface sky clouds underwater lady woman freediver
Woman freediver sits on the rock before freediving in the Barents Sea near the town of Teriberka in Russia. Focus on the weed on the foreground
4k00:09Woman freediver sits on the rock before freediving in the Barents Sea near the town of Teriberka in Russia. Focus on the weed on the foreground
TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver swims underwater in the Barents Sea
hd00:27TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver swims underwater in the Barents Sea
TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver in thick wetsuit walks with gear and going to dive in the Barents Sea
4k00:09TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver in thick wetsuit walks with gear and going to dive in the Barents Sea
TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver dives underwater in the Barents Sea
hd00:13TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver dives underwater in the Barents Sea
TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver in thick wetsuit going to dive in the Barents Sea
4k00:13TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver in thick wetsuit going to dive in the Barents Sea
TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver in thick wetsuit holds fins and watches the boat moving in the Barents Sea
4k00:07TERIBERKA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 2021: Woman freediver in thick wetsuit holds fins and watches the boat moving in the Barents Sea
free diver snorkeling on the surface sky clouds underwater lady woman freediver
4k00:13free diver snorkeling on the surface sky clouds underwater lady woman freediver
Same model in other videos
Woman collects wild berries in the arctic tundra during sunny autumn day
4k00:11Woman collects wild berries in the arctic tundra during sunny autumn day
Woman collects and eats wild berries in the arctic tundra during sunny autumn day and seems unsatisfied
4k00:10Woman collects and eats wild berries in the arctic tundra during sunny autumn day and seems unsatisfied
Woman freediver sits on the rock before freediving in the Barents Sea near the town of Teriberka in Russia. Focus on the weed on the foreground
4k00:09Woman freediver sits on the rock before freediving in the Barents Sea near the town of Teriberka in Russia. Focus on the weed on the foreground
Woman collects wild berries in the arctic tundra during sunny autumn day
4k00:19Woman collects wild berries in the arctic tundra during sunny autumn day

Related video keywords