0
Stock video
Family hike in Arctic. Mother hikes with her toddler daughter in the arctic area near Teriberka town in Russia
D
- Stock footage ID: 1084919230
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|384.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Active mother with her little son climbing mountain. Woman and child with trekking poles and backpack hike together along a rocky path
4k00:18Mother with baby daughter traveling family vacations in Norway hiking together active healthy lifestyle happy smiling woman and child outdoor happy emotions Lofoten islands landscape
4k00:28Happy family in park at sunset. Parents and children hiking in field in park. Silhouette of a happy family in park at sunset. Children are dreaming in green field. Silhouette of happy family hiking
hd00:15happy family slow motion video walking on nature boy girl and mom in a field on trekking trip. tourists with backpacks traveling. happy lifestyle family travel tourism concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Family watch sunset. Woman walks towards open window with kid in her hands and they both enjoy sunset in the city
hd00:11Happy baby crawls in the room. Infant baby plays with family in the house and learns how to crawl quickly during catch up games
4k00:09Gym at home. Young slim woman does workout at home. Caucasian woman exercises in the bright room
4k00:13Family hiking in harsh weather. Mother stands with baby in wrap sling on top of the mountain with gorgeous valley view during windy and rainy day
hd00:16Family work out. Young man does pull ups with his baby. Adult male performs work out with his little child as additional weight.
4k00:22Woman cleans her eye. Young woman cleans her eye from make up and uses her smartphone as the mirror, close up shot of the mascara cleaning process