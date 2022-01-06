 
Stock video

Underwater view of the shipwreck in crystal clear water in Maldives with fishes and people snorkelling around

By Dudarev Mikhail

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919212
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

