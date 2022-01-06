 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Arctic aerial. Aerial view of the Arctic Tundra near the town of Teriberka in Russia

D

By Dudarev Mikhail

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919206
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV81.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.1 MB

Related stock videos

The Himalayas Everest Beautiful Mountain Range Winter Inspiring Landscape Snow Cold Sea Of Clouds Aerial Flight Footage Over Peaks Epic Panorama Nature Success Summit Top Peak 4K
4k00:15The Himalayas Everest Beautiful Mountain Range Winter Inspiring Landscape Snow Cold Sea Of Clouds Aerial Flight Footage Over Peaks Epic Panorama Nature Success Summit Top Peak 4K
Antarctica Melting Blue Water Iceberg Aerial View. Antarctic Ocean Environment. Arctic Ice Nature Landscape of Global Warming and Climate Change Concept Top Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:19Antarctica Melting Blue Water Iceberg Aerial View. Antarctic Ocean Environment. Arctic Ice Nature Landscape of Global Warming and Climate Change Concept Top Drone Shot Footage 4K (UHD)
Aerial flight with drone over the famous Skogar waterfall in Iceland. It is located on the South of the island. Image taken with action drone camera causing distortion and blur. Slow motion shot
hd01:00Aerial flight with drone over the famous Skogar waterfall in Iceland. It is located on the South of the island. Image taken with action drone camera causing distortion and blur. Slow motion shot
Fly Over Majestic Mountain Peaks Golden Hour Matterhorn Mountaineering Existential Thoughts Nature 4k Slow Motion
4k00:12Fly Over Majestic Mountain Peaks Golden Hour Matterhorn Mountaineering Existential Thoughts Nature 4k Slow Motion
Global Warming and Climate Change - Giant Iceberg from melting glacier in Ilulissat, Greenland. Aerial drone of arctic nature landscape famous for being heavily affected by global warming.
4k00:30Global Warming and Climate Change - Giant Iceberg from melting glacier in Ilulissat, Greenland. Aerial drone of arctic nature landscape famous for being heavily affected by global warming.
Tabular icebergs melt at turquoise ocean bay. Huge high ice glacier at polar nature environment. Arctic winter landscape at global warming problem. Desert white land of snow and ice drone shot.
4k00:16Tabular icebergs melt at turquoise ocean bay. Huge high ice glacier at polar nature environment. Arctic winter landscape at global warming problem. Desert white land of snow and ice drone shot.
Flying Through Clouds Above Mountain Tops Paradise Heaven Eternity Creation Mountain Range Winter Snow Cold Sunset Sunrise Golden Hour High Peaks Wonderful Inspiring Natural Landscape 4K
4k00:26Flying Through Clouds Above Mountain Tops Paradise Heaven Eternity Creation Mountain Range Winter Snow Cold Sunset Sunrise Golden Hour High Peaks Wonderful Inspiring Natural Landscape 4K
Antarctica Aerial Majestic Landscape Drone View. Snow Covered Arctic Extreme Nature Mountain Beauty. Frozen South Pole Winter Land Helicopter Above Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:14Antarctica Aerial Majestic Landscape Drone View. Snow Covered Arctic Extreme Nature Mountain Beauty. Frozen South Pole Winter Land Helicopter Above Footage 4K (UHD)

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Anchorage, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of floating icebergs near Anchorage, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:25Anchorage, Alaska circa-2018. Aerial view of floating icebergs near Anchorage, Alaska. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.

Related video keywords