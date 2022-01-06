0
Stock video
Hike in Arctic at night. Mother hikes with her toddler daughter in the arctic area and search berries with torch
D
- Stock footage ID: 1084919200
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|519.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Hike in Arctic at night. Mother hikes with her toddler daughter in the arctic area with head lamp and torch
4k00:09Family hike in Arctic. Woman carries kid in baby carrier during tricky river crossing. Mother hikes with her toddler daughter in the arctic area and steps on the rocks
4k00:08Family hiking in the arctic area. Mother father and toddler girl hike in arctic tundra during sunny autumn day. Family stands on the rock and has fun
4k00:16Hike in Arctic at night. Mother hikes with her toddler daughter in the arctic area and search berries with torch
4k00:07Family hiking in the arctic area. Mother and toddler girl hike in arctic tundra during sunny autumn day
4k00:26Hike in Arctic at night. Mother hikes with her toddler daughter in the arctic area and search berries with torch
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Family watch sunset. Woman walks towards open window with kid in her hands and they both enjoy sunset in the city
hd00:11Happy baby crawls in the room. Infant baby plays with family in the house and learns how to crawl quickly during catch up games
4k00:09Gym at home. Young slim woman does workout at home. Caucasian woman exercises in the bright room
4k00:13Family hiking in harsh weather. Mother stands with baby in wrap sling on top of the mountain with gorgeous valley view during windy and rainy day
hd00:16Family work out. Young man does pull ups with his baby. Adult male performs work out with his little child as additional weight.
4k00:22Woman cleans her eye. Young woman cleans her eye from make up and uses her smartphone as the mirror, close up shot of the mascara cleaning process