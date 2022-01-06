0
Stock video
Tourist in Teriberka. Woman takes pictures with smartphone of the beached ship near the town of Teriberka in Russia during sunny day
D
- Stock footage ID: 1084919197
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|366.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Cruise ship vacation couple enjoying sunset view sailing on small cruise boat at sea. Romantic couple on honeymoon travel at sea looking at sunset. RED EPIC SLOW MOTION.
4k00:15Cruise ship tourists on boat tour in Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park, New Zealand. Happy couple on sightseeing travel on New Zealand South Island. SLOW MOTION Cinema Camera.
4k00:05Cruise ship vacation travel woman enjoying sunset at sea on boat with beautiful sunset on travel at on the ocean
4k00:09Cruise ship in New Zealand Milford Sound Fiordland National Park. Tourist enjoying boat tour and amazing view of fjord in most famous travel destination in New Zealand.
hd00:06Sailing boat - Romantic couple enjoying ocean sunset on small cruise ship sailing on open sea. Woman and man in love on boat travel sailing during vacation. RED EPIC.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Family watch sunset. Woman walks towards open window with kid in her hands and they both enjoy sunset in the city
4k00:09Gym at home. Young slim woman does workout at home. Caucasian woman exercises in the bright room
4k00:22Woman cleans her eye. Young woman cleans her eye from make up and uses her smartphone as the mirror, close up shot of the mascara cleaning process
4k00:14Woman drinks mate. Young caucasian woman sits in the hammock and drinks mate or chimarrao from traditional gourd at sunrise. Portrait of the woman drinking herbal tea in the garden
4k00:07Family have fun in room. Mother gives her toddler girl a ride on the baby stroller along the rooms in apartment
4k00:12Woman drinks mate. Young caucasian woman drinks mate or chimarrao from traditional gourd. Portrait of the woman drinking herbal tea
Related video keywords
abandonedarcticautumnbarentsbayboatboatsbrowncameracemeterycolddamageddeckgraveyardgraveyard of shipshikermetalmuddymurmansk regionnaturenorthoceanoldold shipsonepartspiecesremainsrussiarustrustingrustyrusty shipsseaseasonshipship graveyardshipwrecksnapshotsunnyteriberkatourismtouristwaterwomanwreck