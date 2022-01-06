 
Stock video

Astronaut in outer space on the surface of the moon. Planting Bulgaria, Bulgarian flag.

By Surrender

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919116
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

