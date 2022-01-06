 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful shiny Christmas winter holiday abstract 4k stock video bokeh background

L

By Lana Oleks

  • Stock footage ID: 1084919035
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4320.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7 MB

Related stock videos

White and grey smooth stripes abstract minimal geometric motion background. Video animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
4k00:30White and grey smooth stripes abstract minimal geometric motion background. Video animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
80s retro futuristic sci-fi seamless loop. Retrowave VJ videogame landscape, neon lights and low poly terrain grid. Stylized vintage vaporwave 3D animation background with mountains, sun and stars. 4K
4k00:1080s retro futuristic sci-fi seamless loop. Retrowave VJ videogame landscape, neon lights and low poly terrain grid. Stylized vintage vaporwave 3D animation background with mountains, sun and stars. 4K
Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
hd00:12Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
Natural Organic Dust Particles Floating On Black Background. Dynamic Dust Particles Randomly Float In Space With Slow Motion. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Real Colored Particles In Air.
4k00:23Natural Organic Dust Particles Floating On Black Background. Dynamic Dust Particles Randomly Float In Space With Slow Motion. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Real Colored Particles In Air.
Optical Lens Flare Effect, Light Burst. 4K Resolution. Very High Quality and Realistic.
4k00:08Optical Lens Flare Effect, Light Burst. 4K Resolution. Very High Quality and Realistic.
Light leaks effect background animation stock footage. Lens light leaks flashing around making an elegant abstract background animation. Classic Light Leak in 4k, yellow Horizon Classy Light Leak
4k00:08Light leaks effect background animation stock footage. Lens light leaks flashing around making an elegant abstract background animation. Classic Light Leak in 4k, yellow Horizon Classy Light Leak
Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Retro futuristic synthwave landscape seamless loop. Sci-fi VJ 80s stylized vaporwave 3D looping animation with sunset, palms, water, low poly mountains. 4K VHS retrowave intro with sun and neon lights
4k00:10Retro futuristic synthwave landscape seamless loop. Sci-fi VJ 80s stylized vaporwave 3D looping animation with sunset, palms, water, low poly mountains. 4K VHS retrowave intro with sun and neon lights

Related video keywords