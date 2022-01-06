0
Stock video
Close up of fresh red apples in the rotate basket
I
By Iuliia Blago
- Stock footage ID: 1084918918
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|625.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:27Fresh tasty green apple falling down and breaking up into pieces and rolling onto it sides on wet white floor with stunning explosive splash. Shoot with high speed camera in slow motion mode. White
4k00:14Close-up of a red-green apple with water droplets macro shot. The apple rotates around its axis on a black background.
4k00:20juicy mango with water drops rotating slowly. Apple Mango Close Up Rotation. Beautiful Tropical fruit. exotic fruit. eating healthy concept. food background 4k.Mango Macro Shot In Studio loopable
4k00:23Close up hands of several people that take fruits from bowl until it becomes empty. Healthy lifestyle concept
Related video keywords
agricultureappleapplesartbackgroundbannerboxbranchbusinesscloseupcropcutdeliciousdessertdietfarmingfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgardengardeninghalfharvesthealthhealthyingredientjuicyleafmacronaturalnaturenutritionorchardorganicpickplantplantationredred appleriperotateseasonalsnacksummersweettexturevibrantvintagevivid