0
Stock video
Shopping center. Back view of brunette holding chroma key green screen smartphone watching content. Shopping online. Gadgets and contemporary people concept.
I
By Iuliia Blago
- Stock footage ID: 1084918909
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|248.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Augmented reality marketing concept. Hand holding smart phone use AR application to check relevant information check sale price in retail fashion shop.
4k00:12Augmented reality marketing concept. Hand holding smart phone use AR application to check relevant information check sale price in retail fashion shop.3d render.seamless loop.
4k00:17Close up view female hands holding credit card and smartphone makes instant distance payment or quick remote money transfer. E-bank application and wireless device modern technology easy usage concept
4k00:11Side view. Hand of young women are buying online with a credit card. woman are using smartphone and doing online transactions at home. Concept of shopping online by technology and lifestyle new normal
4k00:20business woman using smartphone viewing green screen on mobile phone browsing chroma key online watching enjoying drinking coffee reading social media close up hands. Shopping on the Internet.
hd00:44Slow Motion View of a woman Counting Many Canadian 100 bills, polymer plastic type, Woman not happy about not having enough money
4k00:08Augmented reality marketing concept. Hand holding smart phone use AR application to check relevant information check sale price in retail fashion shop.
Related video keywords
abstractappapplicationarmbackgroundbankingbusinessbusiness womancellularchrom keychromachroma keyclosecommercecomputercreditdepartment storedigitalelectronicgadgetgirlgreenhandholdinghomeindoorsinternetkeymallmanmobilemoneyofficeoneoutletpersonphonescreenshoppingshopping centersmart phonesmartphonesupermarkettechnologythrift shopsusingviewwatchwatchingwoman