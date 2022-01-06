 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold blue pencil and paint the picture on the paper. Inside the house.

K

By KK l Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084918669
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV131.3 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV21.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Little boy sitting at table and drawing with colored pencils
hd00:13Little boy sitting at table and drawing with colored pencils
HD DOLLY: Schoolchildren in Class
hd00:21HD DOLLY: Schoolchildren in Class
Child writes homework. Dolly shot
hd00:15Child writes homework. Dolly shot
School teacher teaching students how to play recorder
hd00:27School teacher teaching students how to play recorder
Classmates with globe during lesson in a school
hd00:14Classmates with globe during lesson in a school
KO CHANG, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 7: Unknown children in lesson at school on February 7, 2012 on Ko Chang, Thailand. Cambodian Kids Care is an organization that helps deprived children in deprived areas with education.
hd00:25KO CHANG, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 7: Unknown children in lesson at school on February 7, 2012 on Ko Chang, Thailand. Cambodian Kids Care is an organization that helps deprived children in deprived areas with education.
Portrait of Indian school kid wring on page with pencil
hd00:11Portrait of Indian school kid wring on page with pencil
Teenager or kid writing notes with a pen in notebook lying at the desk. Kids in primary school. Handheld close up shot.
hd00:09Teenager or kid writing notes with a pen in notebook lying at the desk. Kids in primary school. Handheld close up shot.
Same model in other videos
Front view Little boy focusing on studying online. Writing practice on notebook at home.
4k00:11Front view Little boy focusing on studying online. Writing practice on notebook at home.
Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold the crayon and paint picture on the paper. Inside the house.
4k00:08Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold the crayon and paint picture on the paper. Inside the house.
Boy in orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and clapping happy at home.
4k00:29Boy in orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and clapping happy at home.
Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises on notebook at home.
4k00:17Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises on notebook at home.
Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.
4k00:39Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.
Boy wearing orange shirt is thinking on studying online. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches .
4k00:18Boy wearing orange shirt is thinking on studying online. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches .
Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches at home.
4k00:16Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches at home.
The boy is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.
4k00:21The boy is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.

Related video keywords