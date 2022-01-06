0
Stock video
Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold blue pencil and paint the picture on the paper. Inside the house.
K
By KK l Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084918669
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|131.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|21.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:25KO CHANG, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 7: Unknown children in lesson at school on February 7, 2012 on Ko Chang, Thailand. Cambodian Kids Care is an organization that helps deprived children in deprived areas with education.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold the crayon and paint picture on the paper. Inside the house.
4k00:17Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises on notebook at home.
4k00:39Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.
4k00:18Boy wearing orange shirt is thinking on studying online. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches .
4k00:16Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches at home.
Related video keywords
activityartartistbeautifulboychildchildhoodchildrenclasscloseupcolorcreativecreativitycutedesigndrawdrawingeducationfacefamilyfungoodhandhappinesshappyhobbyhomeideaideasimaginationindoorindoorsinspirationjoykidlearninglifestylelittlepaintpaperpassionatepencilpersonpicturepink colorplayfulplayingstudenttouchingwhite