 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Bubbles in glasses with champagne against the background of lights. Selective focus.

P

By Palplaner

  • Stock footage ID: 1084918621
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV108.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Champagne explosion. Champagne popping, opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking dark Background. Party, Success, holiday celebrating. Slow motion UHD 4K
4k00:22Champagne explosion. Champagne popping, opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking dark Background. Party, Success, holiday celebrating. Slow motion UHD 4K
Waiter is pouring champagne. Pour the champagne into a glass. Bartender pouring champagne into glass, close-up. Champagne pouring in glass.
hd00:06Waiter is pouring champagne. Pour the champagne into a glass. Bartender pouring champagne into glass, close-up. Champagne pouring in glass.
People holding Glass of Wine, Making a toast over Sunset sky. Birthday. Friends drinking White Wine, toasting. Clink. Party outdoors. Enjoying time together. Slow motion 240 fps 4K UHD video
4k00:26People holding Glass of Wine, Making a toast over Sunset sky. Birthday. Friends drinking White Wine, toasting. Clink. Party outdoors. Enjoying time together. Slow motion 240 fps 4K UHD video
Opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Slow motion 240 fps.. Full HD 1080p.
hd00:10Opening champagne bottle closeup. Sparkling Wine over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Slow motion 240 fps.. Full HD 1080p.
Camera Movement, Super Slow Motion Detail Shot of Pouring Champagne from Bottle on Black Stone Background at 1000fps.
4k00:12Camera Movement, Super Slow Motion Detail Shot of Pouring Champagne from Bottle on Black Stone Background at 1000fps.
Group of people toasting and drinking champagne on the restaurant terrace over sunset. Celebrating. Glasses with Sparkling Champagne over nature Background. Resort. Slow motion full hd 1080p
hd00:18Group of people toasting and drinking champagne on the restaurant terrace over sunset. Celebrating. Glasses with Sparkling Champagne over nature Background. Resort. Slow motion full hd 1080p
Vineyards, a suggestive aerial video over a vineyards in an amazing tuscan landscape, in a beautiful day
4k00:21Vineyards, a suggestive aerial video over a vineyards in an amazing tuscan landscape, in a beautiful day
Group of people toasting and drinking champagne on the restaurant terrace over sunset. Celebrating. Glasses with Sparkling Champagne over nature Background. Resort. 4K UHD video 3840X2160
4k00:13Group of people toasting and drinking champagne on the restaurant terrace over sunset. Celebrating. Glasses with Sparkling Champagne over nature Background. Resort. 4K UHD video 3840X2160

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Authentic close up shot of happy successful male winemaker is tasting a flavor and checking red wine quality poured in transparent glass on vineyards background at sunset.
4k00:20Authentic close up shot of happy successful male winemaker is tasting a flavor and checking red wine quality poured in transparent glass on vineyards background at sunset.
Authentic close up shot of happy successful male winemaker is tasting a flavor and checking white wine quality poured in transparent glass on vineyards background at sunset.
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of happy successful male winemaker is tasting a flavor and checking white wine quality poured in transparent glass on vineyards background at sunset.
Authentic close up shot of happy successful male winemaker is tasting a flavor and checking white wine quality poured in transparent glass on vineyards background at sunset.
4k00:24Authentic close up shot of happy successful male winemaker is tasting a flavor and checking white wine quality poured in transparent glass on vineyards background at sunset.
Authentic shot of happy successful male winemaker is tasting a flavor and checking red wine quality poured in transparent glass on vineyards background at sunset.
4k00:17Authentic shot of happy successful male winemaker is tasting a flavor and checking red wine quality poured in transparent glass on vineyards background at sunset.

Related video keywords