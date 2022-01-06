0
Stock video
Oltrepò countryside, magpies flying in search for food and stop in field. Camera follows
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084918612
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|242.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Bird American Oystercatcher ( Haematopus palliatus ) walks through shallow water, searches for molusks and eats them.
hd00:39Cute wild Red Fox Cubs, Vulpes vulpes, feeding in the long grass at the entrance to their den. They are being watched by Magpies, who want to steal their food.
hd00:43A Crow and Magpies are feeding on the foxes food at the entrance to the den, when a cute wild fox cub, Vulpes vulpes, runs out and continues eating the food bought in by the vixen for the cubs.
Related video keywords
avianbackgroundbeakbillbirdblackbranchbreezebutcher birdcountrysidedaydistinctiveeatingenvironmentfeathersfoodfootageforaginggreyhabitathigh-pitchedhookhungryinsect eateritalylargelookingmagpiemagpiesnativenatureoltrepo paveseoutdooroutdoorsparkplumagepredatorpreyrelaxedruffledskysongsongbirdspeciestailtreevideowildlifewindwindy