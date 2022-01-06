 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches at home.

K

By KK l Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084918591
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV198.5 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV18.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Hispanic teen girl, latin young woman school college student wear headphones learn watching online webinar webcast class looking at laptop elearning distance course or video calling teacher by webcam.
4k00:10Hispanic teen girl, latin young woman school college student wear headphones learn watching online webinar webcast class looking at laptop elearning distance course or video calling teacher by webcam.
Back to School, Online learning, distance lesson, education at home, technology for schoolboy, business conference. Children doing homework at home
4k00:10Back to School, Online learning, distance lesson, education at home, technology for schoolboy, business conference. Children doing homework at home
Afro american kid girl school pupil wearing headphones studying online from home watching web class lesson or listening tutor by video call elearning on pandemic isolation. Children remote education.
4k00:24Afro american kid girl school pupil wearing headphones studying online from home watching web class lesson or listening tutor by video call elearning on pandemic isolation. Children remote education.
A man is teaching adult students an online class about formulas.
4k00:08A man is teaching adult students an online class about formulas.
Hispanic latin girl college student using laptop computer watching distance online learning seminar class, remote university webinar or having virtual classroom meeting in university creative space.
4k00:16Hispanic latin girl college student using laptop computer watching distance online learning seminar class, remote university webinar or having virtual classroom meeting in university creative space.
Hispanic teen girl school college student study distance learning talk with online teacher on laptop screen write notes. Elearning zoom video call, videoconference class with tutor. Over shoulder view
4k00:31Hispanic teen girl school college student study distance learning talk with online teacher on laptop screen write notes. Elearning zoom video call, videoconference class with tutor. Over shoulder view
Model released diverse high school students have a distance learning class group call, studying from home. Quarantine remote education. 4k UHD
4k00:21Model released diverse high school students have a distance learning class group call, studying from home. Quarantine remote education. 4k UHD
Happy positive latin teenage girl laughing at funny joke looking at camera in library. Cheerful hispanic teen school college student wear headphones having fun, smiling ethnic face close up portrait.
4k00:11Happy positive latin teenage girl laughing at funny joke looking at camera in library. Cheerful hispanic teen school college student wear headphones having fun, smiling ethnic face close up portrait.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young Teenage Multiethnic Girl Participating in an Online School Lesson. Attending Educational Online Class, Talking to Teacher About an Exam. Doing School Homework.
4k00:15Young Teenage Multiethnic Girl Participating in an Online School Lesson. Attending Educational Online Class, Talking to Teacher About an Exam. Doing School Homework.
Young Teenage Multiethnic Girl Making is Participating in an Online School Lesson. Attending Educational Online Class, Talking to Teacher About an Exam. Doing School Homework.
4k00:09Young Teenage Multiethnic Girl Making is Participating in an Online School Lesson. Attending Educational Online Class, Talking to Teacher About an Exam. Doing School Homework.
Smart Young Boy in Headphones Attending Online Class with Teacher Giving a Lecture on Laptop Computer. Happy Teenager Browsing Educational Research, Writing in Notebook, Studying School Homework.
4k00:15Smart Young Boy in Headphones Attending Online Class with Teacher Giving a Lecture on Laptop Computer. Happy Teenager Browsing Educational Research, Writing in Notebook, Studying School Homework.
Smart Young Boy in Headphones Attending Online Class with Teacher Giving a Lecture on Laptop Computer. Happy Teenager Browsing Educational Research, Writing in Notebook, Studying School Homework.
4k00:15Smart Young Boy in Headphones Attending Online Class with Teacher Giving a Lecture on Laptop Computer. Happy Teenager Browsing Educational Research, Writing in Notebook, Studying School Homework.
Same model in other videos
Front view Little boy focusing on studying online. Writing practice on notebook at home.
4k00:11Front view Little boy focusing on studying online. Writing practice on notebook at home.
Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold the crayon and paint picture on the paper. Inside the house.
4k00:08Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold the crayon and paint picture on the paper. Inside the house.
Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold blue pencil and paint the picture on the paper. Inside the house.
4k00:15Little boy wearing orange shirt is painting on paper. Hold blue pencil and paint the picture on the paper. Inside the house.
Boy in orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and clapping happy at home.
4k00:29Boy in orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and clapping happy at home.
Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises on notebook at home.
4k00:17Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises on notebook at home.
Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.
4k00:39Side view Boy wearing orange shirt is focusing on studying online with tablet. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.
Boy wearing orange shirt is thinking on studying online. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches .
4k00:18Boy wearing orange shirt is thinking on studying online. Thinking about the exercises the teacher teaches .
The boy is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.
4k00:21The boy is focusing on studying online. Thinking and writing exercises in the notebook at home.

Related video keywords