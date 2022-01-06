 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A young adult Oriental Garden Lizard hides in a wild plant and basks in the 8 AM sunlight waiting to eat insects flying nearby.

D

By Dr David Sing

  • Stock footage ID: 1084918570
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4142.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.5 MB

Related stock videos

Panda sitting in the garden,Chiangmai zoo
hd00:16Panda sitting in the garden,Chiangmai zoo
Common Scops Owl, Otus scops, near the nest. Madzharovo, Eastern Rhodopes, Bulgaria. Wildlife Balkan. Bird behaviour scene from nature. Nesting animal in the habitat. Owl on the tree.
4k00:16Common Scops Owl, Otus scops, near the nest. Madzharovo, Eastern Rhodopes, Bulgaria. Wildlife Balkan. Bird behaviour scene from nature. Nesting animal in the habitat. Owl on the tree.
Magpie bird on a green tree
hd00:11Magpie bird on a green tree
SINGAPORE, 1982, Flamingos fighting in a pond in Singapore
sd00:14SINGAPORE, 1982, Flamingos fighting in a pond in Singapore
many red ants are forming a group on the leaf in order to escape from the water flood
4k00:19many red ants are forming a group on the leaf in order to escape from the water flood
Oriental magpie robin bird holding on branch before fly away,Thailand
4k00:10Oriental magpie robin bird holding on branch before fly away,Thailand
oriental magpie robin is expanding its feather on the floor
4k00:16oriental magpie robin is expanding its feather on the floor
oriental magpie robin is rubbing its beak on the cement floor
4k00:14oriental magpie robin is rubbing its beak on the cement floor

Related video keywords