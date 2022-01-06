0
Stock video
Bubbling Foamy Drink. Seething aeration of a beer-like beverage. Chaotic mixing of liquid, bubbles and foam
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084918555
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|365.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Cold Light Beer in a glass with water drops. Craft Beer close up. Rotation 360 degrees. 4K UHD video 3840x2160
4k00:19Full glass of beer bubbles close-up 4K 2160p UltraHD footage - Golden beer color and bubbles in the glass 4K 3840X2160 UHD video