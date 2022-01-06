0
Stock video
A young blonde woman in denim clothes stands on the grass near the bushes. FLAG USA. INDEPENDENCE DAY 4 JULY. A holiday in America. States of the USA. Slow motion 4K
Y
- Stock footage ID: 1084918534
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|167.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|65 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:27Young girls in bikini relaxing,dancing and feeling free on a yacht with red sails and a Russian flag
4k00:151 year old baby girl dancing with mother on her hands on yellow background with colorful flags. Static closeup shot.
hd00:20Young boy and girl hand in hand running through wheat field dressed in red white and blue waving American flag. Youth celebrating the Fourth of July.
Same model in other videos
4k00:17A young woman in a denim suit puts on the US FLAG while standing in the nature near the bushes. There are many plants in nature. A state holiday. Independence Day. 4th of July. North America
4k00:16Young blonde woman listens to music in white headphones outdoors. Slow motion 4K. Portrait with emotions. The sun shines brightly in summer
4k00:15A young forty-year-old woman sits on a wooden bench near nature. Portrait of a woman in white wired headphones listens to music. Slow motion 4k
4k00:20Portrait of a forty-year-old woman in red clothes on a field with many plants. Slow motion 4K. Emotions of a woman in nature
4k00:19Portrait of a cheerful blonde woman in a denim sweater with large wired white headphones, listens to music. SLOW MOTION 4K. Relax in nature in summer
4k00:20Portrait of a beautiful pretty woman in a red dress in a field in nature. Slow Motion 4K. Relaxing outdoors in summer
4k00:19A young woman in a denim suit sits on a bench with white headphones listening to music. Slow motion 4K. Relaxing outdoors in summer