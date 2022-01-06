0
Stock video
Close-up. Women's hands are preparing a salad. Female hands put rucola leaves into a plate.
K
By Kriss2683
- Stock footage ID: 1084918516
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|177.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12preparing food in the home kitchen. cooking Breakfast or lunch in the restaurant. Fast food close-up. A male chef pours pesto over a large sandwich with cheese cucumber ham and salad
hd00:15The cook pours chopped spinach from the cutting wooden board to the glass bowl, making the vegetable salad, cooking with greens, vitamin and healthy food, vegetarian meals, Full HD Prores 422 HQ
4k00:11Fresh salad with grilled vegetables in wooden bowl with food ingredients on white wooden rustic table. Top view, 4k stop motion animation.
4k00:29Huge assortment of various tasety spanish, french or italian apertizers. Cheese, meat, olives, stuffed peppers, bread, sticks. Placed on rusty dark background. View from above.
4k00:30Huge assortment of various tasety spanish, french or italian apertizers. Cheese, meat, olives, stuffed peppers, bread, sticks. Placed on rusty dark background. View from above.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:32Two delicious sandwiches with hummus, tomato, mozarella cheese, herbs and olives. Placed on brown baking paper and wooden table. Top view.
4k00:30Italian food background with pizza, raw pasta, spices, herbs, wine, and vegetables on wooden table. Top view.
4k00:28Pizza with prosciutto and arugula. Served with fresh ingredients on sides. Top view, flat lay