0
Stock video
Sweet bell pepper on a rotating background
V
By Vectorcarrot
- Stock footage ID: 1084918513
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|41.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:37Red Bell Pepper in Water. Big bell pepper falls into the water on black background. Slow Motion
hd00:40Yellow Bell Pepper. Big Yellow pepper spinning in the water sailing from left to right. Slow Motion
hd00:40Chopped Green Pepper. Green pepper slices fall on the water line on a black background. Slow Motion 480fps