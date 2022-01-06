 
Church Savior on Spilled Blood in the setting sun. 4k high quality.

By kino.team

  • Stock footage ID: 1084918489
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV51.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.2 MB

Amsterdam, Netherlands: drone view of Westerkerk church and narrow canal with bridges and boats traffic
4k00:21Amsterdam, Netherlands: drone view of Westerkerk church and narrow canal with bridges and boats traffic
Daily life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 pandemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus outbreak. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo. Historic monument and religious building seen from drone flying in sky
4k00:27Daily life in Milan, Italy during COVID-19 pandemic. Milano, Italian city and coronavirus outbreak. Aerial view of Piazza Duomo. Historic monument and religious building seen from drone flying in sky
Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
4k00:15Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
Lisbon Portugal Aerial timelapse Tower of the church Sunset sky 4k
4k00:17Lisbon Portugal Aerial timelapse Tower of the church Sunset sky 4k
Magic drone shot of Venice with gondola in canal
hd00:16Magic drone shot of Venice with gondola in canal
rome aerial view at sunrise flying over vatican city
hd00:14rome aerial view at sunrise flying over vatican city
Basilica and Expiatory Church of the Holy Family, Barcelona - Spain This is an aerial video of Basilica and Expiatory Church of the Holy Family shot by drone in Barcelona, Spain.
hd00:09Basilica and Expiatory Church of the Holy Family, Barcelona - Spain This is an aerial video of Basilica and Expiatory Church of the Holy Family shot by drone in Barcelona, Spain.
Milan, Italy - March 2020: empty square in front of the cathedral. Chinese Covid Crown Virus 19. Quarantine. Pandemic. City of the desert. Piazza Duomo Empty streets.
4k00:15Milan, Italy - March 2020: empty square in front of the cathedral. Chinese Covid Crown Virus 19. Quarantine. Pandemic. City of the desert. Piazza Duomo Empty streets.

Aerial Forward: Mountain Biking Along Train on Mountain With Scenic View of Valley
4k00:41Aerial Forward: Mountain Biking Along Train on Mountain With Scenic View of Valley
Afternoon Sun peeking behind Frauenkirche Cathedral Silhouette in beautiful Munich Cityscape Establishing Shot on a Winter Day, Aerial slow dolly forwards
4k00:16Afternoon Sun peeking behind Frauenkirche Cathedral Silhouette in beautiful Munich Cityscape Establishing Shot on a Winter Day, Aerial slow dolly forwards
Aerial View of Edinburgh UK at night, Old Town, Scotland, United Kingdom
4k00:34Aerial View of Edinburgh UK at night, Old Town, Scotland, United Kingdom
Establishing Aerial View of Athens, Parthenon, Acropolis, Greece
4k00:30Establishing Aerial View of Athens, Parthenon, Acropolis, Greece

