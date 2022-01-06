0
Stock video
Series, an animated text on a transparent background. It is colored in yellow. This is a reusable video.
R
- Stock footage ID: 1084918387
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|4.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|922 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:18DS WS Illuminated sculpture, Nebuta Museum WA RASSE, Aomori City, Aomori Prefecture, Japan - November, 12, 2019
4k00:12DS WS Illuminated sculpture, Nebuta Museum WA RASSE, Aomori City, Aomori Prefecture, Japan - November, 12, 2019
hd00:16Blue Motor scooter on the beach with a wooden arrow pointer, tropical, sandy coast. Place your text or image on the board. Animation with concept of holiday and travel. Full HD.