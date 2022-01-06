0
Stock video
Industrial smoke on a frosty day. Thick smoke comes out of the pipe of a gas heating station located on the bank of a river covered with ice . The camera is moving up. Novosibirsk, Siberia.
S
By Sergbear
- Stock footage ID: 1084918237
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|215.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|75.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Epic aerial of high smoke stack with red emission. Plant pipes pollute atmosphere. Industrial factory pollution, smokestack exhaust gases. Industry zone, thick smoke plumes. Climate change, ecology
4k00:20Aerial view at the refinery and oil tank at dusk. Business and petrochemical plants, oil storage tanks and for energy and steel pipes in Twilight time
4k00:25Oil Gas Refinery Aerial 4K, Aerial top down view over oil refinery or chemical factory and power plant with many storage tanks and pipelines
hd00:20Oil and gas. Slow motion of gas flare from bottom burning at oil and gas platform with background blue sky and clouds.
Related video keywords
backgroundbeachbeautifulbluecamera is moving upcoastcoldcovereddayfrostfrosty daygas heatinggas heating stationheatingiceindustrialindustrial smokelandscapenatural lightingnatureno peoplenovosibirskoutdoorpipereal timeriverseasonsiberiaskysmokesnowstationsunsunnytechnology backgroundthick smoketreevacationwaterwinter