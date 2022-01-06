0
Stock video
Flock of big swans swimming in pond with reeds and village on hill. Biodiversity awareness protection, biodiversity of birds lake ecosystem
s
By star_way
- Stock footage ID: 1084918219
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|265 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:28SLOW motion, Seagull Birds flying and fishing in the sea. Beautiful sunrise over the ocean, sun flare.
hd00:26Group of pink flamingos at the zoo. Argentina Flamingos, two different video shots in one video footage
hd00:12Flying group of White-fronted Geese with sky background. Taken at Durankulak and Shabla lakes, Bulgaria.