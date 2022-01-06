 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of fields with stubble and traces of combine harvester under heavy rainy sky. Agronomic business concept and making money in production of ecological nutrition

s

By star_way

  • Stock footage ID: 1084918213
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4396 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV50.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.9 MB

Related stock videos

Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:09Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
Amazing sunset aerial view of solar panels stand in a row in the fields green energy landscape electrical power ecology innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:09Amazing sunset aerial view of solar panels stand in a row in the fields green energy landscape electrical power ecology innovation nature environment slow motion
Aerial view. Emission to atmosphere from industrial pipes. Smokestack pipes shooted with drone.
hd00:12Aerial view. Emission to atmosphere from industrial pipes. Smokestack pipes shooted with drone.
Drone around toxic enterprise chimneys tubing against the sky background release black smoke. Factory pollutes environment. Russia Primorsky Krai industrial countryside landscape. Winter day. Aerial
4k00:16Drone around toxic enterprise chimneys tubing against the sky background release black smoke. Factory pollutes environment. Russia Primorsky Krai industrial countryside landscape. Winter day. Aerial
Close up solar power station panels in a row in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical ecology innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:16Close up solar power station panels in a row in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical ecology innovation nature environment slow motion
Wind turbine eco farm on beautiful purple evening mountain landscape. Renewable energy production for green ecological world. Aerial view of wind mills farm park on evening mountain. Lateral flight
4k00:21Wind turbine eco farm on beautiful purple evening mountain landscape. Renewable energy production for green ecological world. Aerial view of wind mills farm park on evening mountain. Lateral flight
An aerial circular orbit view, high voltage electric power tower with infographic power flows, hydroelectric power station and electric substation with tall pylons and hog voltage distribution cables.
4k00:24An aerial circular orbit view, high voltage electric power tower with infographic power flows, hydroelectric power station and electric substation with tall pylons and hog voltage distribution cables.
Flying smart agriculture drone in sky rural aerial helicopter agros copter farm farming field industry landscape meadow nature plant professional vehicle aircraft harvest innovation slow motion
4k00:14Flying smart agriculture drone in sky rural aerial helicopter agros copter farm farming field industry landscape meadow nature plant professional vehicle aircraft harvest innovation slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial Circling A Solar Field In The Desert With Dirt, Dry Brush, Clear Blue Sky, Bright Sunlight, And Steep Mountains In The Background - Ivanpah, California
4k00:46Aerial Circling A Solar Field In The Desert With Dirt, Dry Brush, Clear Blue Sky, Bright Sunlight, And Steep Mountains In The Background - Ivanpah, California
Aerial Tilt Up To Reveal A Solar Field In The Desert With Dirt, Dry Brush, Clear Blue Sky, Bright Sunlight, And Steep Mountains In The Background - Ivanpah, California
4k00:20Aerial Tilt Up To Reveal A Solar Field In The Desert With Dirt, Dry Brush, Clear Blue Sky, Bright Sunlight, And Steep Mountains In The Background - Ivanpah, California

Related video keywords