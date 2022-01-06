 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

African Wild Dogs rest in the shade overlooking a grass riverbed

S

By South Africa Stock Video

  • Stock footage ID: 1084918057
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV80 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.9 MB

Related stock videos

Deer cross the road
4k00:27Deer cross the road
AERIAL CLOSE UP: Beautiful wild zebras in small family grazing widespread on vast African savannah grassland, resting and cooling down in the shade of big fever tree canopy on famous Serengeti plains
4k00:14AERIAL CLOSE UP: Beautiful wild zebras in small family grazing widespread on vast African savannah grassland, resting and cooling down in the shade of big fever tree canopy on famous Serengeti plains
Baby giant panda waking up and falling asleep again on a tree in shade of rich green foliage. 4K
4k00:11Baby giant panda waking up and falling asleep again on a tree in shade of rich green foliage. 4K
AERIAL CLOSE UP: Beautiful wild zebras in small family grazing widespread on vast African savannah grassland, resting and cooling down in the shade of big fever tree canopy on famous Serengeti plains
4k00:26AERIAL CLOSE UP: Beautiful wild zebras in small family grazing widespread on vast African savannah grassland, resting and cooling down in the shade of big fever tree canopy on famous Serengeti plains
Lions sleeping in shade of Baobab tree. Lazy morning in wilderness. Savanna of Africa/Botswana.
hd00:10Lions sleeping in shade of Baobab tree. Lazy morning in wilderness. Savanna of Africa/Botswana.
spotted dove is resting and walking on the ground
hd00:23spotted dove is resting and walking on the ground
Footage of Eastern Crowned warbler moving tree branch in dense evergreen forest, Doi Inthanon, Chiang Mai, Thailand
hd00:17Footage of Eastern Crowned warbler moving tree branch in dense evergreen forest, Doi Inthanon, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Leopard closing eyes and relaxing
hd00:20Leopard closing eyes and relaxing

Related video keywords