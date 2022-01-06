 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Oltrepò countryside, mountains landscape with clouds and agricultural estate. Camera still

A

By ALBERTO LAFFI

  • Stock footage ID: 1084918006
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV223 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.7 MB

Related stock videos

Cityscape summer sunset sky. Panoramic landscape sunset urban city life landscape. Sao Paulo city. Aerial sunset sky city. Pacific pink skyline sunset city. Skyline colorful sky colored sky skyline.
4k00:13Cityscape summer sunset sky. Panoramic landscape sunset urban city life landscape. Sao Paulo city. Aerial sunset sky city. Pacific pink skyline sunset city. Skyline colorful sky colored sky skyline.
4K,Time lapse view sunset at Tokyo city with Tokyo Tower in japan asia Is a famous place
4k00:254K,Time lapse view sunset at Tokyo city with Tokyo Tower in japan asia Is a famous place
Establishing Aerial Panoramic View of Warsaw City Centre, Poland, Europe. Urban Skyline with Glass Skyscrapers and Main Landmark - Palace of Culture and Science. 4K Background Panning Reveal Shot
4k00:32Establishing Aerial Panoramic View of Warsaw City Centre, Poland, Europe. Urban Skyline with Glass Skyscrapers and Main Landmark - Palace of Culture and Science. 4K Background Panning Reveal Shot
Greece Acropolis city of Athens parthenon, symbol of ancient, aerial view slide from drone on panorama of residential buildings at sunrise summer. Lights sun, lens flare. World Heritage sites. History
4k00:12Greece Acropolis city of Athens parthenon, symbol of ancient, aerial view slide from drone on panorama of residential buildings at sunrise summer. Lights sun, lens flare. World Heritage sites. History
skyline frankfurt am main. bank banking. business background. financial district. aerial view. helicopter fly over. real estate. city cityscape. sunset magic hour. landmarks
hd00:13skyline frankfurt am main. bank banking. business background. financial district. aerial view. helicopter fly over. real estate. city cityscape. sunset magic hour. landmarks
Aerial Footage of korea city,seoul cityscape, skyline , Lotte Tower, Jamsil
hd00:21Aerial Footage of korea city,seoul cityscape, skyline , Lotte Tower, Jamsil
4K, Time lapse view sunset at Tokyo city with Tokyo Tower in japan asia Is a famous place
4k00:254K, Time lapse view sunset at Tokyo city with Tokyo Tower in japan asia Is a famous place
Sunset Aerial suleymaniye mosque hyperlapse drone image, istanbul TURKEY
4k00:10Sunset Aerial suleymaniye mosque hyperlapse drone image, istanbul TURKEY

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Panning A Sprawling Downtown Urban Landscape With City Buildings, Bright Sunlight, White Towers, And Rugged California Mountains On The Horizon - Glendale, California
4k00:18Aerial Panning A Sprawling Downtown Urban Landscape With City Buildings, Bright Sunlight, White Towers, And Rugged California Mountains On The Horizon - Glendale, California

Related video keywords